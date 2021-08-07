Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana(PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh and said that that the government strategies was foremost devoted to the primarily poor citizens of the country battling against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The address took place through video conferencing where he stressed that over 80 crore citizens were provided free ration after the advent of COVID-19 in the country.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi speaks to Skipper Manpreet Singh, Coach Graham Reid After Olympic Hockey Bronze; Applauds Hard Work

“Not just wheat, rice or pulses but over 8 crore poor families were even provided free gas cylinders during the lockdown. Over 20 crore women received around ₹30,000 crores directly in their Jan Dhan bank accounts,” the Prime Minister stated. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Over 86 Lakh Pensioners Receive Rs 1,300 Crore From UP Govt Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package

Addressing PM-GKAY beneficiaries from Madhya Pradesh.

While discussing the pandemic, he expressed his remorse over Madhya Pradesh’s flood and heavy rainfall, calling the natural disaster as unfortunate that has severely affected the various districts of the state. Further, he praised CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and NDRF, Central forces, and Air Force teams for effectively tackling the worst situation that prevailed in the state. PM Modi said, “Lives and livelihood of several people affected. The Government of India and the entire nation stands with Madhya Pradesh in these times of crisis.”

PM Modi laid stress on the fact that there is a constant approach towards the minimum loss of the country despite there being a worldwide crisis on livelihood. “For this, many steps have been taken in the last year and are being taken continuously. Lakhs of crores of rupees have been provided to small, small, micro industries to continue their work,” PM Modi said.

India gave first priority to the poor, in its strategy to combat the crisis due to Corona. Be it Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana, we thought about the food & employment of the poor from the first day itself: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/9auVFyEWRy — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Prime Minister Modi laid stress that the governments strategies and efforts are being made to give strength to the poor citizens in the truest sense from the past several years.

“I remember what used to be the condition of roads in MP, we used to hear about big scams from here. Today, cities in MP are creating new models for cleanliness and development. Today, roads are being built in every village of the country, new jobs are being created, farmers have access to markets, poor people are able to reach the hospital on time in case of illness,” he added.