Madhya Pradesh

I’ve Come Out Of Poverty, Can Feel Pain: PM Modi Reiterates Free-Ration Scheme In Poll-Bound Seoni

PM Modi, while addresing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni, reiterated his Centre's decision to extend the free ration scheme for the poor for five years.

Seoni: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. During an election rally in Seoni, he reiterated his government’s decision to extend the free ration scheme for the poor for five years. He emphasised that he also comes from a humble background and can relate to the difficulties faced by poor people. “I have come out of poverty, I don’t have to read in books what poverty is. I can feel the pain of the poor. Therefore, your son, your brother, has made a big decision in his mind that when the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ is completed in December, we will guarantee a free ration for the next 5 years,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The Prime Minister assured people by stating that the extension of the free ration scheme is a “guarantee of Modi”.

“This is BJP, for which every poor, backward, Dalit, tribal, etc. is a member of the BJP family. A member of my family..,” he said. PM Modi slammed the Congress party, stating that the party can never be trusted.

“Congress can never be trusted. The Congress’ slogan is “Garib ke jeb saaf, kaam half se bhi half” (The poor’s pocket is clean, the work is half of the half), which means Congress does not work towards development, but it definitely empties the poor people’s pockets,” PM Modi said. He further said that unlike the grand old party’s regime, the BJP rule witnessed no scams.

“Before 2014, each scam of Congress used to be worth lakhs and crores, now there are no scams under the BJP government’s rule. The money saved in the name of the poor is spent on their ration schemes. This is the biggest difference between the corruptive Congress government and the BJP government,” PM Modi said.

Continuing his attack, PM Modi alleged that the Congress is “pretending” to contest in Madhya Pradesh.

“For Congress, no one is bigger than its own family. Where Congress assumes office, the government schemes, roads, streets… everything is named after that family. Only that family is visible in the MP manifesto,” he said.

He added, “Congress is not contesting elections in Madhya Pradesh. They know that there is no need to win the elections here; they are just pretending to contest the elections. They contest the elections to see whose son will become the head of the Congress.”

“Congress neither has any future of its own nor does it have any roadmap for the future of the youth of MP. Even today, Congress leaders ask for votes on what their grandparents did,” he further said.

PM Modi said that the state needs continuity in good governance and development works.

“It is the guarantee of the people that the BJP is going to win (Assembly elections). Our Madhya Pradesh needs continuity in good governance and development. The entire state says ‘BJP hai toh bharosa hai, BJP hai toh vikas hai, BJP hai toh behtar bhavishya hai’ (If there is BJP, there is trust, if there is BJP, there is development, if there is BJP, there is better future),” the PM said.

“Modi is in the minds of everyone, young and old, women and elderly, in Madhya Pradesh. Seoni is ready, again this time for the BJP government,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister made a major announcement ahead of elections in five states. He announced that the BJP government has decided to extend the free ration scheme for the poor for next five years.

He made the announcement during his election rallies in Ratlam and Durg.

“I have decided that the BJP government will extend the scheme of providing free rations to 80 crore poor people in the country for the next 5 years. Your affections and blessings give me the power to take such decisions, ” PM Modi said at the election rally in Durg.

The elections for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats is set for November 7, with the remaining 70 seats scheduled for polling on November 17. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh will hold elections on November 17, Mizoram on November 7, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30.

