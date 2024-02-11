PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 7,300 Crore In MP

Home

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on February 11 afternoon where is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,300 crores.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, February 11, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects totaling approximately Rs 7,300 crores. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in MP’s Jhabua at around 12:40 pm. “Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives that will benefit the significant tribal population of the region. Prime Minister will disburse monthly instalments of Aahar Anudan under Aahar Anudan Yojna to about two lakh women beneficiaries. Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 per month is provided for nutritious food to women of various especially backward tribes of Madhya Pradesh,” the PMO said in a statement.

