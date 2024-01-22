Home

Pran Pratishtha: Watch Devotees Light 5,100 Earthen Lamps at MP’s Ram Raja Mandir

Pran Pratishtha Special: Devotees lit 5,100 earthen lamps at Ram Raja Mandir in Orchha.

Orchha: Celebrations are underway ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today. The grand consecration ceremony is scheduled to start around 12:20 pm and is expected to conclude at 1 pm. In Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha town, people celebrated the historic day in a traditional way by lighting as many as 5,100 earthen lamps at Shri Ram Raja Mandir as part of the celebration. Ayodhya has been decked up to celebrate this historic day with numerous events organized in the holy city.

Notably, the Pran Pratishtha rituals have already begun from January 16. The rituals started with ‘Prayaschit’ and Karmakuti puja, which were performed on January 16, and the idol of Lord Ram entered the premises on January 17.

On January 18, the idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of Ram Temple. on the next day, Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas were organised. Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, Pushpadhivas on January 20 and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform the holy rituals marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ day. Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the team of priest to perform the main rituals.

The grand ceremony will be attended by Bollywood personalities, as well as business and political figures.

