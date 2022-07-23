Bhopal: A pregnant woman, and one of the twins she was carrying, died in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district due to a long delay in taking her to hospital because some “powerful people” at her village allegedly denied entry to an ambulance. As per a report by NDTV, the woman, who was seven-month pregnant, had to be taken to hospital in a cargo van at the last minute. Due to the delay in reaching hospital, one of the twins died, while the other is critical, said the report.Also Read - In This MP District, Students Are Forced To Reach School By Crossing River On Ropes | WATCH

The district medical officer has denied the allegations about woman not getting urgent intervention to take her to hospital safely. The officer said the ambulance couldn’t reach the patient on time as the lane at the village was too narrow. Also Read - Maharashtra Bus Accident in MP: Bus was Over 10 yrs Old, Fitness Certificate was to Expire Soon

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has claimed that first there was they got no response despite dialling the Chief Minister Helpline 181 and the ambulance number 108, and when they finally managed to get hold of an ambulance, some “powerful men” at their village denied the ambulance entry to the village. Also Read - 2 Wives of Tribal Man Win Panchayat Polls in MP’s Alirajpur, 3rd Wife Wanted to Contest Too!

Victim Rekha, a resident of Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, had come to her paternal village in Bhind with her husband, Sawli Rathore, who is a person with special needs.

“We managed to get an ambulance after a long wait, but it wasn’t allowed entry into the village by the powerful residents. I then arranged a private loading vehicle to rush my wife to Lahar Civil Hospital. Unable to bear the pain, my wife gave birth to our first child outside the hospital,” said Rekha’s husband.

“Instead of taking my wife safely on a stretcher, the nursing staff took her into the hospital on a chair, where she died along with our other child due to inadequate and delayed treatment,” he added.

As per the report, the cargo van in which the woman was carried is of an enclosed flatbed design with a hard metal floor and without any seating configuration.

Denying the allegation, Bhind’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr UPS Kushwah said, “The ambulance which went to Nisar village wasn’t stopped by anyone from entering the village. Instead, it couldn’t enter the village as the entry lane was too narrow.”

“The woman had already given birth to one of the twins. She and the other foetus couldn’t be saved as they died before entering the hospital,” the officer said, adding the other baby is critical and has been admitted to the hospital’s sick neonatal care unit.