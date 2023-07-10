Home

Madhya Pradesh

Watch: Priests Perform ‘Bhasma Aarti’ at Mahakaleshwar Temple on First Monday of Sawan

Watch: Priests Perform ‘Bhasma Aarti’ at Mahakaleshwar Temple on First Monday of Sawan

The Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple has its own significance as it is the only Jyotirlinga amongst the 12 where the Bhasma is applied on the Shiv Linga.

Priests Perform ‘Bhasma Aarti’ at Mahakaleshwar Temple. | Photo: Twitter @ANI

Ujjain: Priests at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple on Sunday performed ‘Bhasma Aarti’ on the auspicious occasion of the first Monday of the Sawan month.

Trending Now

The Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple has its own significance as it is the only Jyotirlinga amongst the 12 where the Bhasma is applied on the Shiv Linga. Hence, it is one of the main reasons why devotees from across the country flock to Mahakaleshwar Temple to attend the aarti.

You may like to read

Watch Bhasma Aarti Here

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: ‘Bhasma aarti’ performed at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, on the first Monday of ‘Sawan’ month. pic.twitter.com/yNsF09AlQv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 10, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES