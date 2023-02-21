Home

Principal Set On Fire By Student At Indore College Over Delay In Marksheet

The principal of a private college in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was allegedly set on fire on Monday by a former student over delay in issuing marksheet.

Indore: 50-year-old Vimukta Sharma, the principal of BM Pharmacy College campus in Indore's Simrol area, have reportedly suffered "80 per cent burns".(Representational Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: The principal of a private college in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore is battling for her life after she was set on fire on Monday by a former student allegedly over delay in issuing marksheet. 50-year-old Vimukta Sharma, the principal of BM Pharmacy College campus in Indore’s Simrol area, have reportedly suffered “80 per cent burns”.

Vimukta was set ablaze by the student when she was bout to board her car to leave for her home. 22-year-old Ashutosh Srivastava, believed to be an ex-student of the college, approached Vimukta and after a short argument over delay in issuance of his mark-sheet, poured petrol on her and set her ablaze with a cigarette lighter, police said.

“He too received burn injures, but, however, ran away from the spot. He was arrested after a long chase by police and booked for attempted murder under Section 307 of the IPC,” Indore’s Superintendent of Police, Rural, B.S. Virde was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Police also claimed Srivastava had passed the seventh and eighth semester of B Pharma course in 2022 from the private college concerned, but was not yet issued the mark sheet.

Four months back also, he had attacked college faculty member Vijay Patel with a knife over the same issue, after which he was arrested under the Arms Act. He had been released on bail a few weeks back only. The police are also trying to find out why he wasn’t getting a mark sheet from the college, affiliated to state government-run Rajiv Gandhi Praudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV).

