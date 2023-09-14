Home

Madhya Pradesh Election: Govt to Provide LPG Cylinders at Rs 450 Under Ujjwala and Ladli Behena Yojana

The Madhya Pradesh government will bear the remaining cost of the gas cylinders from September 1.

Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced to provide LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 450 under the Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana. The sale of the LPG cylinders under the subsidised rate will begin on September 1. The state is scheduled to go to polls later this year.

The Madhya Pradesh government will bear the remaining cost of the gas cylinders from September 1. “Eligible consumers will need to purchase refills from the oil company at the market rate. Any reduction in the subsidy provided by the government of India and the market rate determined by the state government will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible consumers,” stated the government order.

How To Apply?

The gas connection holders who want to avail the benefits of the subsidy need to procure a gas cylinder at the market price. Later, the remaining amount of the subsidy will be transferred on the bank account of the gas connection holders.

The order issued by the government also made it clear that the state government that the state subsidy will be adjusted accordingly in case of any further fluctuation of price rate. The registration under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme can be done under Ladli Behena Yojana portal.

