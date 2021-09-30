Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he is sinking the party and his opponents don’t have to do anything as long as he is there. “Rahul Gandhi is sinking Congress, disposed off a well-established Punjab government,” the MP CM said at a public rally in Prithvipur.Also Read - Amid Punjab Crisis, Over Dozen Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs in Delhi, Spark Leadership Change Speculation

The remarks come amid the ongoing political crisis in Punjab Congress after state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Chouhan said Sidhu has "run away" after Captain Amarinder Singh was "removed" from the post of Punjab Chief Minster because of Sidhu, for which he again blamed Rahul Gandhi.

“Amarinder was removed because of Sidhu, now Sidhu has run away as well. We don’t have to do anything as long as Rahul Gandhi is there,” Chouhan said.

In a surprise move, Sidhu tendered his resignation to the party’s leadership from the post of President of Punjab Pradesh Congress on Tuesday. A minister and some other leaders considered loyal to him also tendered their resignations.

Amarinder Singh had stepped down as chief minister on September 18 and said he had been let down by the party leadership.

(With ANI inputs)