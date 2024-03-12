6 Dead, 10 Injured After Speeding Trolley Rams Into A Marriage Procession In MP’s Raisen

  • Home
The wedding procession, en route from a village in Raisen, was struck by the speeding trolley on National Highway-45 at Khamaria Ghat along the Bhopal-Jabalpur road.

Updated: March 12, 2024 6:56 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

A tragic incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, as six people lost their lives and 10 others sustained injuries in a devastating accident. The unfortunate event took place when a trolley, recklessly overtaking from the wrong side, collided with a marriage procession. According to primary reports, the wedding procession, en route from a village in Raisen, was struck by the speeding trolley on National Highway-45 at Khamaria Ghat along the Bhopal-Jabalpur road.

The procession had arrived from Anchalkheda in Hoshangabad district. The accident occurred at 10 pm near the Khamaria village, Raisen Collector Arvind Dubey told PTI. The victims include labourers carrying lights as part of the procession, said Rajat Sarathe, the Sultanpur police station in-charge. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, he added.

Upon receiving information about the accident, local police and the concerned district administration swiftly reached the site and initiated a rescue operation.

According to police, the driver of the truck, believed to have lost control due to speeding, caused the collision that resulted in multiple fatalities, including women and children.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

