Madhya Pradesh

Raksha Bandhan: MP Govt Announces 35% Reservation For Women In Jobs As Part Of Ladli Behna Scheme

As part of the Ladli Behna Yojana, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said women will be given free land in villages and plots in cities that have been cleared of encroachments.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced 35 percent reservation for them in government jobs and said cooking gas cylinders will be provided to women at Rs 450 in August to mark 'Sawan'.

Bhopal: With just a few days left for the Rakhsha Bandhan festival, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday made a big announcement for the women in the state and increased the financial aid given to them in the Ladli Behna Scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250 per month, news agency PTI reported.

Woman to Get LPG at Rs 450 in August to Mark ‘Sawan’

Besides, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced 35 percent reservation for them in government jobs and said cooking gas cylinders will be provided to women at Rs 450 in August to mark ‘Sawan’.

“Women will get cooking gas at Rs 450 in the holy month of Sawan. Later, a permanent system will be evolved in this regard. I have also transferred Rs 250 into the accounts of 1.25 crore women so that they can celebrate Rakhi (on Tuesday) well. The rest of the Rs 1,000 (under Ladli Behna Yojana) will be credited in September,” Chouhan said in a statement.

Over 1.25 Crore Women to Get Rs 1,250 From Oct 1

Giving details, Chief Minister Chouhan said 1.25 crore women will get Rs 1,250 (under Ladli Behna Yojana) from 1 October and the amount will gradually be hiked to Rs 3,000 per month so that the aim of uplifting the economic and social condition of women is fulfilled.

He further added that from the current 30 percent, the reservation for women in government jobs has been raised to 35 percent, while it will be 50 percent in teachers’ recruitment.

As part of the Ladli Behna scheme, women will get tracts of land in industrial estates to open small-scale units, he said and added that the state government aimed to raise the income of women to at least Rs 10,000 per month.

CM Chouhan also said women will be given free land in villages and plots in cities that have been cleared of encroachments.

Know All About Ladli Behna Yojana

Notably, the Ladli Behna Yojana, which started on 10 June this year, a sum of Rs 3,628.85 crore has been given as financial aid to eligible women. And women in the 23-60 age group get Rs 1,000 per month under the scheme if they are not income tax payees and the annual income of their families is less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually.

The fresh announcement from the CM Chouhan comes as the Assembly polls are likely to be held at the end of the year in the state. However, Congress mocked the move from CM Chouhan with state unit chief Kamal Nath writing on X that the BJP was trying to salvage its sinking ship.

It is interesting to note that women voters in Madhya pradesh outnumber their male counterparts in at least 18 of the 230 Assembly seats, including in tribal-dominated areas like Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur, and Jhabua.

