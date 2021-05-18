Indore: In a shocking case of medical negligence, a family in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has alleged that rats nibbled their newborn child’s feet in a government-run hospital. The incident happened on Monday in Indore’s largest government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospital’s nursery care unit where the rats allegedly nibbled at the feet of a 19-day-old baby boy, prompting a probe. Also Read - Couple Sells 3-Month-Old Baby Boy For Rs 1.5 lakh to Buy Second-Hand Car in UP's Kannauj

According to information received from hospital sources, the child was kept in a nursery located on the first floor of the hospital as the child was not fully developed weighing nearly one kg and four hundred grams. The matter came to light when Priyanka, the mother of the child, went to feed him milk on Monday morning and was shocked to see blood oozing from one of the toes of the infant.

After she raised an alarm, immediate treatment was started by the hospital authorities. The staff on duty also got the baby examined by a plastic surgeon and after investigation it was confirmed that a toe and a finger of the child have been bitten by a rat.

Baby’s treatment has been started and a committee formed to probe the matter: Hospital’s superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur pic.twitter.com/9nCtGK4qGS — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

“At 3 am my wife went to feed the child & got to know that (rats nibbled the child’s feet). My baby doesn’t have his foot toe,” the father of the baby said.

After the family protested, the facility’s superintendent, Dr Pramendra Thakur said the matter will be probed thoroughly. Thakur said a three-member committee – consisting of two doctors and an administrative officer – has been formed to conduct the probe.

Notably, MY Hospital has been infamous for rat infestation.