Plane Crashes During Training in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, Pilot From Patna Killed

Captain Vimal Kumar (50), resident of Patna, was killed in the crash while trainee pilot Sonu Yadav (23), resident of Jaipur, suffered injuries.

Plane Crashes During Training in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, Pilot From Patna Killed

Rewa plane crash: The pilot of a trainer aircraft was killed after it crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, 400 km from state capital Bhopal. The crash also left a trainee pilot injured, who has been admitted in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa. According to report, the aircraft crashed three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie.

Captain Vimal Kumar (50), resident of Patna, was killed in the crash while trainee pilot Sonu Yadav (23), resident of Jaipur, suffered injuries.

The aircraft belonged to “Falcon aviation academy”, the collector said. Pushp and district Superintendent of Police Nanvneet Bhasin visited the spot after the incident and further probe was on.