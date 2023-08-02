Home

Rs 7-crore Income Tax Notice Served To Woman Who Died 10 Years Ago In Madhya Pradesh

The news is being reported from the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.

The family members suspect that the PAN of the deceased has been misused by someone.

Income Tax Notice: There are moments that leave us surprised, then there are moments that leave us amazed, and then there are moments that leave us shocked. We have come across an incident involving the above-mentioned elements, with the last one being momentous. Shock!

The news is being reported from the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh where the Income Tax department has served a tax notice of approximately Rs 7 crore to a government teacher in Pathkheda village who died 10 years ago. It was when the family of the deceased teacher Usha Soni filed a complaint that the case made it to the news.

The family of Usha Soni alleged that they were informed by the Income Tax department that Usha’s “Permanent Account Number (PAN)” details were misused by a company in 2017-18 and the notice pertains to that transaction involving an amount of Rs 7 crores against her name.

According to reports, this is not the first case of this kind, and a person who was working on a monthly salary of Rs 5,000 at a shop was served an Income Tax notice of over Rs 1.25 crores.

He of course was left startled.

Usha Soni died in 2013 while the Income Tax department issued a notice of Rs 7 crore of the assessment year 2017-18 against her name. The family members suspect that the PAN of the deceased has been misused by someone.

