Bhopal: In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, a man died by suicide by jumping into his cousin's funeral pyre. As per a NDTV report, the man was extremely sad over his cousin's death and was seen bowing before her body just moments before taking the fatal step.

The woman, Jyoti Daga, died after she slipped into a well in Majhgawan village and her funeral was performed on Saturday. After lighting Jyoti's pyre, the relatives went to their respective houses, but the cousin, Karan, stayed at the crematorium.

Soon after, villagers informed his family that they spotted him near Jyoti's pyre but it was too late by then. The 21-year-old man received severe burn injuries before his family could reach the spot. He was rushed to the hospital but he died on the way, said Bharat Singh Ghosi, the sarpanch of Majhgawan village.

The matter is currently under investigation and the whole matter will be known only after the investigation is over, said Baheriya police station in charge Divya Prakash Tripathi.