Serial Killing in Sagar: Three security guards were murdered in different incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar in the last 72 hours, creating a panic in the Madhya Pradesh city, and police suspect two of them might have been killed by the same person. The pattern of killings led to the suspicion of involvement of a serial killer, but Sagar police officials on Thursday said it was a matter of investigation and too early to jump to any conclusion. Police have issued a sketch of the suspected killer and are hopeful of nabbing him soon.

FIRST MURDER: Security guard Kalyan Lodhi, who was in his 50s and deployed in a factory, was killed on the intervening night of August 28-29 under Cantt police station limits. His head was smashed with a hammer, Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh Kushwaha said.

SECOND MURDER: Another security guard, Shambhu Narayan Dube (60), who was on duty at an arts and commerce college, was killed on the intervening night of August 29-30 under Civil Lines police station limits. His head was smashed with a stone.

THIRD MURDER: Watchman Mangal Ahirwar, who guarded a house, was killed in Moti Nagar area on the intervening night of August 30-31 after being attacked with a stick.

Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena told TOI that the matter is being looked into. Meanwhile, officers awaiting Ahirwar’s recovery have dubbed the unknown assailant as “stoneman.”

Even as the previous murders of two guards under CANT and Civil Line police station areas on Sunday and Monday nights triggered panic protests in the city, local police are trying to make a breakthrough in cracking the “stoneman’s” identity.

The Similarities

According to police, the threads that connect all the murders are the time of the attack (middle of the night), victim profile (security guards sleeping on premises of a house or building), and the murder weapon (blunt objects such as hammer and spades).

According to police, though it seems Lodhi and Dube were apparently killed by the same person, the number of culprits may be more. Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said the killings in Cantt and Civil Lines police station areas were similar in nature and appeared to have been executed by the same person.

Based on the CCTV footage and scientific evidence collected, the police were working to nab the killer soon, he said. Nayak said it was too early to say the culprit was a psycho or serial killer”.

Police have got some definite leads about the culprit and special teams have been constituted to nab him, the official said.

In 2018, police had arrested ‘serial killer’ Aadesh Khamra from Mandideep in MP’s Raisen district for allegedly killing 34 truck drivers and cleaners in a decade.

He is currently lodged in a jail in state capital Bhopal and the case trial is underway, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Bittu Sharma said.