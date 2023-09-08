Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh Becomes India’s First Solar City| 5 Key Points

Home

Sanchi, a world heritage site located in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, is on the way to becoming India’s first ‘solar city’

Bhopal: Sanchi, a world heritage site located in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, is on the way to becoming India’s first ‘solar city’. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked this significant achievement on Wednesday(September 6) in an official ceremony. Its 3-megawatt(MW) capacity in Nagauri, close to Sanchi, will reduce carbon dioxide emissions each year by 13,747 tonnes. This is equivalent to over 2,38,000 trees. While Sanchi has historical and cultural significance, it’s important to note that this town of 9,000 people is on the way to becoming India’s first ‘solar city’.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the resolve to make Sanchi a net-zero city with the help of IIT Kanpur is a commendable step. This city will be an example before the world.

A 3-megawatt solar plant for domestic and commercial uses is fully operating, while a 5-megawatt plant for agriculture-related needs will be established in Gulgaon soon.

“The production of electricity from coal and other resources causes a negative impact on the environment. The citizens of Sanchi, the Renewable Energy Department, and all scientists have done a commendable task by resorting to solar energy option,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Sanchi sits on the Tropic of Cancer, making it a perfect location for harnessing solar electricity. But that geographical advantage would have been meaningless if not for some clever engineering.

The 3-megawatt facility was developed on a 5-hectare plot of land near the Unesco World Heritage site. The solar panels, on the other hand, posed an engineering difficulty because they were wrapped around the slopes of a hill.

As per the NDTV report, the plant will help Sanchi in annual saving of Rs 7.68 crore on electricity expenditure. Nearly, 7,000 citizens in Sanchi have pledged to save power by using solar study lamps, solar stand lamps, and solar lanterns in their homes. Around 63 kilowatt-capacity solar plants have been installed on domestic rooftops.

Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC), a joint venture of NHPC and the Government of Madhya Pradesh is the project developer. Sanchi’s significant step toward sustainable and renewable energy use will have a range of positive impacts, both at the local and broader levels.

