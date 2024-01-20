Home

School Holiday Declared In Madhya Pradesh On Jan 22, Day Of Ram Mandi Opening | Details Here

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Government has announced a state holiday for all schools on January 22, the day of the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The decision was taken a day after the state government declared a public holiday on January 22 for government offices. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier announced a state holiday for government offices and the closure of liquor shops on the special day. Similarly, the Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has banned the sale of liquor on January 22, while declaring a state holiday.

