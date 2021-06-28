New Delhi: Schools in Madhya Pradesh were scheduled to open on July 1 after summer vacations, but now they will be opened at a later date after consultation with the Centre, other states and experts, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday. “Schools will not reopen in the state from July 1. Studies will continue through online platforms and TV broadcasts. The decision on opening schools will be taken after discussing with the Centre, other states and experts,” the CM said. Also Read - School Reopening News: Educational Institutions in Bihar to be Opened in 3 Phases, Says Minister

Chairing a meeting on the recommendations of ministers to prepare a strategy to fight COVID-19, Chouhan said studies will continue through online mode and television broadcasts. He also said the Class XII results should on the basis of ‘best of five marks’ obtained in various subjects in Class X, and those wanting to improve on their marks can appear for an exam that will be organised sometime later. Also Read - Karnataka Prepares For Covid 3rd Wave, BS Yediyurappa Says Teachers, Students To Be Vaccinated Ahead Of Schools Reopen

Among the recommendations made by the ministers are vaccinating teachers and school staff on priority and holding training programmes on pandemic management. Officials, meanwhile said, the admission process for graduation and post-graduation courses will be held in August, while the new session will begin from September. Also Read - When Will Schools Reopen in India? Govt Clears Air

They said the CM had directed that before the start of educational activities in colleges and universities, all students above the age of 18 must be vaccinated against COVID-19, and entry into the premises must be given only to those who have been inoculated.

(With inputs from PTI)