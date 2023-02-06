Home

Senior Citizens From THIS State Can Now Travel By Flight Under Pilgrimage Scheme | Details Here

Senior citizens in this state will be able to travel by flights under the state pilgrimage scheme from March.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana', eligible senior citizens above 60 years of age can visit any of the listed pilgrimage places on government expenses.

New Delhi: Senior citizens in Madhya Pradesh will be able to travel by flights under the pilgrimage scheme from March, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. “The birthplace of Sant Ravidas will also be included in this government pilgrimage scheme, known as Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana. We will also take senior citizens by flights for pilgrimage,” Chouhan said at an event in Bhind.

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan was speaking in Bhind to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas and to launch the Chambal division ‘vikas yatra. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana’, eligible senior citizens above 60 years of age can visit any of the listed pilgrimage places on government expenses.

The ‘vikas yatra’ will go to all wards and provide benefits of government schemes to eligible people, while inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects will also take place. The yatra will culminate on February 25.