Indore: A total of seven cases of covid-19 variant AY.4 have been detected in the city of Indore in a genome sequencing report released by the National Centre of Disease Control(NCDC). The variant AY.4 is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The samples were collected in the month of September.Also Read - Go For Online Shopping, Avoid Travel: Centre Issues COVID Advisory to States Ahead of Festivals

Out of the seven confirmed cases of the AY.4 variant, two of them were army officers posted in the Mhow Cantonment, as said by the Chief Medical Health Officer DR BS Saitya quoted by the Times of India. Also Read - MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Tests Positive For COVID-19; Admitted to Lilavati Hospital

The new AY.4 variant has been detected in 1 per cent samples in the state of Maharashtra. The NCDC report also said that the sub-lineage had caused the Covid surge in Indore district in the month of September when the coronavirus infections had jumped by 64 percent in August. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Over 102 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered So Far, Says Health Ministry

Nearly 30 trainees and officers in Mhow’s Army War College had tested positive for the coronavirus between Sept 23 – Sept 25. According to the DR BS Saitya, at least 24 trainee officers and six officers, who all returned from various states after training had tested positive for covid-19, as quoted by Hindustan Times. All the patients were asymptomatic and had also received both doses of the corona vaccine. Later, their samples were taken for genome sequencing.

Dr Anita Mutha, Head of Department of the microbiology department at MGM Medical College, said Times of India,” AY.4 is neither Delta nor Delta-plus.” According to Dr Mutha, Maharasthra was the first to report some cases of this sub-lineage in India.

The AY.4.2 belongs to the same family of mutations that define the Delta variant of the deadly coronavirus that was first identified in India in the month of October 2020. The Delta variant now has 55 sublineages. Presently, The new mutant AY.4 is a variant of interest. As per the National Centre of Disease Control(NCDC), a total of five new cases of Delta plus variant have been detected in the district.