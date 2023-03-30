Home

Indore: Several Devotees Trapped After Temple Stepwell Caves In During Ram Navami Celebrations

Efforts are being made to pull out the people who fell into the stepwell. The accident took place on the occasion of Ram Navami when the temple was witnessing a huge rush of devotees.

Indore: Several people are feared trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed in the Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday. According to reports, nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside. Efforts are being made to pull out the people who fell into the stepwell. The accident took place on the occasion of Ram Navami when the temple was witnessing a huge rush of devotees.

An eyewitness told news agency PTI that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Many feared being trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed in Patel Nagar area in Indore. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qfs69VrGa9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023

(This is a developing story…further details awaited)

