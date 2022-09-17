Sheopur: In an unfortunate mishap, nearly 20 women have been injured while three are in critical condition after a bus collided with a culvert point near Karoni Valley in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, reported Dainak Bhaskar. Imediately ambulances rushed to the spot and took the injured to district hospital. Reportedly, the bus was carrying about 25-30 women to the Women’s Self Help Group conference in Karahal where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering.Also Read - Cheetahs In India: When Will People Be Able To Catch Glimpse Of The Majestic Cats At Kuno National Park?

As per reports, the bus was unable to reach the conference and had to return half way as it got delayed due to traffic jam.

PM Modi addressed the 'Self Help Group Conference' in Sheopur on Saturday. Emphasizing the need for women empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that in today's new India, the strength of women's power is reflected from Panchayat Bhawan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, adding that the government is working continuously to create new avenues for women entrepreneurs in the villages.

The mission is also working towards empowering the women SHG members through awareness generation and behaviour change communication on issues like domestic violence, women’s education and other gender-related concerns, nutrition, sanitation, health etc.