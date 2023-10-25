Home

Shivpuri Assembly Election 2023: Will Yashodhara Raje Scindia’s ‘Goodbye’ From Seat Be In Congress’ Favour?

This year, Devendra Kumar Jain was nominated for the Shivpuri seat while the Congress has fielded five-time sitting MLA from Pichhore seat K P Singh.

Shivpuri Assembly Election 2023: The Election for Shivpuri Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November November 17. The date of voting and result was officially announced by the Election Commission of India on October 9.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia, is Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, won the Shivpuri constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018, securing 84570 votes while 55822 votes were polled in favour of Siddharth Ladha of the Indian National Congress.

Shivpuri seat has come into light after state Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia announced not to contest the Assembly election due to health reasons. Ever since the political circles have been abuzz with speculation, including that she might have vacated the seat for her nephew and Union Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

This year, Devendra Kumar Jain has been nominated for the Shivpuri seat while the Congress has fielded five-time sitting MLA from Pichhore seat K P Singh. Initially, the Shivpuri seat was to be given to Virendra Raghuvanshi, who recently left the BJP and joined Congress.

This decision by the Congress to move Singh to Shivpuri has not only annoyed the supporters of Virendra Raghuvanshi, but also the state Congress president, Kamal Nath.

According to reports, Congress is likely to send K.P. Singh back to Pichhore and Raghuvansi is likely to be fielded from Shivpuri seat.

MP Election results 2018

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP.

The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP’s current strength in the assembly is 127.

