Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM Suspense: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Suspense, Speculation

Madhya Pradesh CM Suspense: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Suspense, Speculation

Two days before a crucial meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted the message "Sabhi ko Ram Ram" (Ram Ram to all) on social media.

Madhya Pradesh CM Suspense: Shivraj Or New Face? Legislators To Decide On Monday

Madhya Pradesh Elections: Two days before a crucial meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted the message “Sabhi ko Ram Ram” (Ram Ram to all) on social media. The post, accompanied by Chouhan’s picture with his palms brought together, sparked speculation as “Ram Ram” is used both as a greeting and as a parting message.

Trending Now

Statae BJP Chief V. D Sharma Clarifies Party Stand

On the other hand, state BJP chief, V. D Sharma maintained that the MLAs and the top leadership will decide who becomes the next chief minister of the state following the BJP’s landslide victory in the last month’s assembly elections.

You may like to read

“The three (central) observers will arrive here on Monday morning. The MLAs will meet at 4 PM to elect their leader. Invitations have been sent to the MLAs. The process of the party would be followed and a decision would be taken,” Sharma told reporters.

Shivraj On Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Asked about Chouhan’s tweet, he said, “This is (Lord) Ram’s country. On January 22, a grand idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We greet each other in the morning by saying `Ram, Ram’. It is our culture to start the day with the name Ram.” The BJP is a cadre-based organization, and the party workers will accept and respect any decision taken by the leadership, he added.

“Our leadership—the honorable prime minister, honourable Amit Shah ji, honorable BJP president J P Nadda and central leadership—will take a call. The decision will be respected by the workers. Our leadership will decide,” Sharma said.

To another question, he said, “The MLAs will decide their leader.” The BJP on Friday appointed Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the party’s OBC Morcha head K Laxman and its secretary Asha Lakra as observers for the election of its legislature party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

Suspense Remains On CM Post

Suspense remains on whether the BJP’s central leadership will retain incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a record fifth term or a new face will be appointed. Political circles in Madhya Pradesh have been abuzz with speculation that the party is more likely to appoint a new face. But the key question is who exactly could replace Chouhan, who has not only ruled the state for nearly two decades but has established himself as the most popular politician in the state.

Political watchers are of the view that the BJP would decide the Chief Minister’s face keeping the next year’s Lok Sabha elections in mind and therefore, the caste equation would play a crucial role in the process.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.