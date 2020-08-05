New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday was discharged from Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital after recovering from COVID-19. The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for another 7 days. Also Read - Coronavirus India Update: Tally Crosses 19-lakh Mark With 52509 Infections Within 24 Hours, Recovery Rate Rises to Over 67%

On Sunday, Chouhan had tweeted that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, and had said he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative. However, he was tested positive and his treatment continued.

Chouhan was admitted to Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal on July 2.