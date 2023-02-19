Home

Madhya Pradesh

Shivratri Celebrations Turn Violent After Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups In Madhya Pradesh, 14 Injured

Bhopal: At least 14 people were injured after an argument broke out over offering prayers during the Shivratri festival in Southwest Madhya Pradesh which later took shape of an ugly fight between two groups. According to an NDTV report, members of the Dalit community alleged that some people from the “upper caste” stopped them from entering a temple in the Khargone district.

The police have said that the argument which later transformed into an all-out battle was over the Dalits praying at the Shiva temple built by people of three other communities in Chhapra village of the Sanawad area.

The police have filed a case against 17 suspects and 25 unidentified others for rioting and other charges.

“There was heavy stone pelting from both sides. Complaints have been taken from both the parties and action will be taken,” senior police officer Vinod Dixit told NDTV.

A complaint filed by Premlal of the Dalit community alleged that Bhaiya Lal Patel-led group from the Gurjar community stopped Dalit girls from entering the temple.

On the complaint of Ravindra Rao Maratha, a counter-case has also been registered against Premlal and 33 others for attacking them with weapons.

“A team of police and revenue officials visited the village. It was explained to both the parties that no caste can be stopped from entering the temple,” Dixit said to NDTV.

He further informed that tension has been prevailing for the past few days over the cutting of a Banyan tree, considered sacred by some, and a proposal to set up a statue of constitution architect and Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar.

A complaint had been filed by the Gurjars against six people from the Dalit community over axing the tree.

A complaint had been filed by the Gurjars against six people from the Dalit community over axing the tree.