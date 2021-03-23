Bhopal: A 17-year-old girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend died by suicide after they jumped in front of a speeding train in Madhya Pradesh’s Obedullaganj. The pair allegedly had made a suicide pact following the objection to their relationship by their respective families. According to The Times of India, both the teenagers had gone missing from their homes 3 days ago, on Friday, March 19. It is suspected that they took the drastic step that very evening, after their families didn’t approve of their relationship. Also Read - UP Shocker: Out to Attend Nature's Call, Two Girls Found Dead in Pilibhit, Police Launch Probe

After searching for them for 3 days, Bhopal cops reached Obedullaganj on Sunday night on the basis of the information shared by the cab driver and found their dead bodies. The investigations revealed that the couple met on Friday afternoon, and took a cab to Bangrasia where they had lunch together. Later, they went to Bhojpur temple and Bhim Betka caves and had snacks at Umaria village around 4.30 pm. They told the cab driver that hey would return home by train and paid him the fare.

In the evening, the duo jumped in front of Jan Shatabdi Express, even when the train driver kept honking the horn several times to warn them. However, they stood on the tracks and did not move away.

“The deceased girl came in contact with the boy three years ago and they became friends. Their friendship soon turned into a love affair. The girl’s family members spotted her chatting with the deceased boy and objected to it many times, but she did not stopped talking to him,” SHO Chhola Anil Singh Mourya told TOI.

“It was revealed that the deceased loved each other and wanted to marry but their families were against their marriage so they took the extreme step,” Mourya added.