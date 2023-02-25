Home

Madhya Pradesh

6 Dead, 50 Injured As Truck Rams Into 2 Stationary Buses In MP; Ex-Gratia Of 10 Lakhs Announced

Eyewitnesses claimed that the accident took place around 9 pm and the people in the buses were returning from the 'Kol Mahakumbh' in Satna city

6 Dead, 50 Injured As Truck Rams Into 2 Stationary Buses In MP; Ex-Gratia Of 10 Lakhs Announced (Representational Image)

Satna: As many as six people died and nearly 50 others injured after a truck hit two buses parked on the side of a road on the Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, officials said. Eyewitnesses claimed that the accident took place around 9 pm and the people in the buses were returning from the ‘Kol Mahakumbh’ in Satna city, as per PTI report.

A tyre of the truck had burst following which the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed the parked buses, said officials.

Quoting officials, Sidhi District Collector Saket Malviya said the truck coming from the Rewa side hit the buses from behind nearly 50 people suffered injuries.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan immediately rushed to spot and has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs for the family of the deceased. Taking to Twitter he said, ” The incident is heartbreaking. Our first priority is to make better arrangements for the treatment of the injured. If necessary, the injured will also be taken by air ambulance for treatment elsewhere. A relief amount of ₹ 10 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the companions who did not survive in this unfortunate accident.”

घटना हॄदयविदारक है। हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता है कि घायलों के उपचार की बेहतर व्यवस्था करें। आवश्यकता पड़ने पर घायलों को एयर एंबुलेंस द्वारा भी अन्यत्र उपचार हेतु ले जाएंगे। इस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना में जो साथी नहीं रहे, उनके परिजनों को ₹10 लाख की राहत राशि दी जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 24, 2023



Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajesh Rajora had told PTI: “Six people were killed and 10 others injured as a speeding truck hit two stationary buses on the Rewa-Satna border.” The injured are being taken to the Rewa Medical College, he added.

The eyewitnesses said that the truck hit the buses from behind and one of the buses overturned and fell into a ditch. The accident took place near the Mohania tunnel around 9 pm, they said. The buses had stopped so that food packets could be given to passengers who were returning after attending the Mahakumbh, according to eyewitness account.

Rajora said top officials, including the collectors and the superintendents of police, of Sidhi and Rewa districts reached the spot and all passengers have been rescued.

Chouhan has directed officials to supervise the treatment of the injured persons and asked them to keep the Rewa Medical College and Sidhi District Hospital on alert, they said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.