Six Of Family, Including 3 Women, Shot Dead In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena Over Land Dispute

In the incident, five people, including four women, were injured in the firing and were rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention.

Police said they have identified eight people who were allegedly involved in the murders and a case is being registered against them.

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, six members of a family, including three women, were shot dead on Friday in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena over a land dispute. As per the preliminary report, two men have been hospitalised with critical injuries.

The video footage of the shocking incident showed several men carrying rifles shooting at an unarmed group of people after and thrashing them with wooden sticks. The incident came to limelight around 10 AM at Lepa village, 50 to 60 km from the district headquarters, between the families of Dheer Singh Tomar and Gajendra Singh Tomar.

Lash Over Land Dispute: Watch Video Here

VIDEO | Clash and firing between two groups over an old land dispute in Lepa village of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/5CW4aUHgnS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2023

Soon after the incident was reported, police reached the spot and have identified eight persons who were allegedly involved in the murders and a case is being registered against them.

Giving details, police said two families had clashed with each other over dumping waste in 2013. And in that incident, two people from Dheer Singh Tomar’s family were killed, and Gajendra Singh Tomar’s family fled the village.

These two families had reconciled outside a court, and had returned to the village on Friday. However, Dheer Singh Tomar’s family allegedly started a pre-meditated attack on them with sticks and opened fire.

Gajendra Singh Tomar and his two sons were among the six were killed in the incident.

A fresh clash broke out on Friday morning between groups belonging to Dhir Singh and Gajendra Singh. First the supporters of Gajendra Singh were beaten with sticks and eventually, the situation turned violent as Shaymu and Ajit (belonging to Dhir Singh camp) opened fire on the other group.

Police said they have identified eight people who were allegedly involved in the murders and a case is being registered against them.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.