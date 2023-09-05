Home

Stones Pelted On BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Madhya Pradesh: Watch Video

Stones Pelted On BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra: According to news coming from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, stones were pelted on BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra earlier on Tuesday evening.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Stone pelting on BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch was reported earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/sYwJjbsyv9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 5, 2023

This is a developing story. Shall be updated with inputs.

