By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Stones Pelted On BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Madhya Pradesh: Watch Video
Stones Pelted On BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra: According to news coming from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, stones were pelted on BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra earlier on Tuesday evening. Watch The Video Here #
Stones Pelted On BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra: According to news coming from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, stones were pelted on BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra earlier on Tuesday evening.
Trending Now
Watch The Video Here
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Stone pelting on BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch was reported earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/sYwJjbsyv9
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 5, 2023
You may like to read
This is a developing story. Shall be updated with inputs.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.