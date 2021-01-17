Bhopal: A Kolkata-bound IndiGo airlines flight from Surat made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport due to some technical issue, reported ANI quoting an official said on Sunday. A total of 172 passengers were on board the plane. Also Read - Curfew, Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Parts of Bhopal | Here's Why

"An IndiGo flight, which was going from Surat to Kolkata, was diverted to Bhopal and made an emergency landing due to technical reason today," the Director of Bhopal Airport said.

He added that the flight landed safely at the airport and all 172 passengers were evacuated safely with no difficulty at all.

(With ANI inputs)