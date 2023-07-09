Home

Madhya Pradesh

Tension Grips Madhya Pradesh Village After Dalit Boys Accused Of Teasing Upper Caste Girls, 11 Detained

On Friday evening some minor boys belonging to Dalit community allegedly passed lewd remarks at upper caste girls. However, no complaint was received by the police.

Ujjain, MP: Tensions simmered in a village of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district after some upper caste girls were allegedly “teased” by a group of Dalit boys on Sunday. Following the incident, the local police deployed additional forces in the area to prevent any escalation or untoward incident, officials said.

The incident took place in Gurla village, nearly 30 km from the district headquarters. The village has a considerable number of members from the Dalit and Rajput communities, officials said.

Unhel police station in charge Krishan Lalchandani said that the girls filed a complaint in connection with the eve teasing incident following which five minor boys from the Dalit community have been detained by the police, according to news agency PTI.

The officer said that six individuals from the upper caste community, who allegedly thrashed the boys, were also arrested by the cops.

Giving details, the officer said that on Friday evening, some minor boys belonging to Dalit community allegedly passed lewd remarks at upper caste girls. However, no complaint was received by the police.

“On Saturday morning, some upper caste persons brought the Dalit boys to the police station after beating them, alleging they had teased girls from their community”, he said.

The official said the the girls also came to the police station and on the basis of their complaint, a case was registered against five boys under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said the boys who were allegedly beaten up by the upper caste men, underwent a medical examination, following which another case was registered against five identified and other unidentified persons from an upper caste under provisions of the IPC and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

“The situation in Gurla is under control. We took out a flag march on Saturday evening. If needed, we will again take out a flag march on Sunday,” Lalchandani said.

Security would be withdrawn from the area after the tension fully subsides, he said.

