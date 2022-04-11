Bhopal: A number of police personnel and people were injured during stone-pelting at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone city on Sunday triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city. The first incident of violence was reported in Khargone district, where nearly half-a-dozen police personnel got injured while a similar incident occurred in Sendhwa town of Barwani district. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul Has a Special Message For Others Teams After Rajasthan Beat Lucknow

Khargone District Collector Anugrah P said section 144 of CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in the entire city. "Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city," he said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones.

When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. Some policemen and people were injured, said Khargone Additional Collector Sumersingh Mujalde.

“The situation in the city is under control now. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumour and misleading information,” S.S. Mujalda, additional collector of Khargone, said in an appeal late on Sunday.

The procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city but it was abandoned midway after the violence, the collector added. Later, Collector Anugrah P, Superintendent of Police (SP) P Siddharth Chaudhary, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Milind Dhoke took charge of the situation. Further investigations are underway.