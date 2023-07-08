Home

Theft-Accused Dalit Man Brutally Thrashed, Garlanded With Shoes And Paraded in MP’s Rewa, Case Filed

The Dalit man, who suffered injuries all over his body due to the vicious beating, was also garlanded with shoes and then paraded around the village.

Rewa, MP: Days after the infamous Sidhi urination incident, a fresh case of violence and humiliation of a underprivileged man has come to the fore from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district where a Dalit man was reportedly beaten with sticks, garlanded with shoes and then paraded around the village after the locals accused him of theft.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 23 Gangtira village under Sohagi police station limits, around 65 km from the district headquarters. They said the victim, identified as Inderjeet Majhi, was allegedly thrashed with wooden sticks by the main accused, Deshpal Singh, his son Hari Om Singh, and others.

The Dalit man, who suffered injuries all over his body due to the vicious beating, was also garlanded with shoes and then paraded around the village. The accused also threatened to kill him if he approached the police.

A senior police officer said that case has been registered against three persons in connection with the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Sonkar said that following a complaint by Majhi, a case was registered on July 6 against accused Deshpal Singh, his son and nephew under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (assault with intent to dishonour a person), and 504 (provoking breach of the peace), PTI reported.

However, no arrests have been made yet, he said, adding that Deshpal Singh had earlier filed a complaint against Majhi wherein he was accused of assaulting Singh, his son and nephew on June 23.

Following the complaint, Majhi was detained by the police and there he revealed that the three men had had accused him of theft and then thrashed and forced him to wear a garland of shoes the previous day.

Majhi also showed the picture of the incident which had also been widely shared on social media, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered against Deshpal Singh and two others and the police are searching for them.

(With PTI inputs)

