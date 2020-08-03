New Delhi: The third coronavirus test report of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also come positive. On July 25, the Chief Minister had announced that he had tested positive for the infection, and had been undergoing treatment at capital Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital. Also Read - 'Don't Hide Symptoms, Get Tested Immediately', Says MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, COVID Positive | Watch

However, this latest development means that the senior BJP leader will not be discharged from the hospital anytime soon. Earlier, on Sunday, he had tweeted that it was his ninth day in the hospital, adding that he was 'healthy' and did not have any symptom of coronavirus.

He had further informed that he had given sample for his latest RT-PCR Test, expressing hope for a negative report so that he is discharged from the hospital tomorrow (today).

आज अस्पताल में मेरा नौंवा दिन है। मैं स्वस्थ हूं, कोरोना का कोई लक्षण नहीं है। सुबह सैम्पल RT-PCR टेस्ट के लिए लिया गया है। रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई तो कल अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिल जायेगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 2, 2020

However, as it turned out, the test report from Sunday, too, returned positive.

He also wished speedy recoveries to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, both of whom have tested positive for the infection.

I pray to God for your speedy recovery Yediyurappa Ji! https://t.co/678MAdcsNe — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 2, 2020

Notably, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike with 921 new cases of COVID-19, which took its overall tally to 33,535. This includes 23,550 recoveries, 9,099 active cases and 886 deaths. Indore and Bhopal-with 7,555 and 6,627 cases thus far, respectively-are the two worst-hit districts in the state.