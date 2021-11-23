Bhopal: Authorities in Mandsaur city on Tuesday said that three liquor shops will give a discount of 10 Per Cent to fully-vaccinated customers on the production of the vaccination certificate starting Wednesday. To cover maximum pollution under its vaccination programme, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has announced a mega Covid-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday.Also Read - Karnataka Issues Fresh Guidelines For Waiver of RT-PCR Test Requirement For Travellers Returning From Maharashtra | Full List of SOPs Here

The discount of 10 per cent on country liquor will be given to people who take the second and final jab on during this campaign, said Mandsaur’s district excise officer Anil Sachan. According to the official, the decision was taken to encourage people to take their second vaccine dose during the mega vaccination campaign. Also Read - Get Vaccinated Fast, Else Pay Heavy Penalties in This City From Nov 25 | Details Here

If the experiment proves successful, it will be implemented in other parts of the district as well, he added. It is important to note that the discount can be availed on purchase of country liquor at three shops located at Sitamau Fatak, Bhuniakhedi and Old Bus Stand. Also Read - With The Onset of Winter, Will India Witness a Third Wave of Corona? Read What Experts Suggest

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had expressed concern over people not turning up to take the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The state government has set a deadline of December-end to complete vaccination of all eligible people.