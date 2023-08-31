Home

This State To Provide Domestic Gas Cylinder At Rs 450 In Sawan Month; Check Details

The domestic gas cylinders will be provided at a subsidised rate on the month of Sawan in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh: The amount will be reimbursed to those who refilled their cylinder between July 4, 2023 to August 31. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh is likely to provide domestic gas cylinder at the rate of Rs 450 in the month of Sawan. The move to provide domestic gas cylinders at the subsidised rate was discussed during the cabinet meeting chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal. The beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will get the amount transferred immediately while others will get it after submission of their application.

“The council of ministers approved to provide the domestic gas cylinder at the rate of Rs 450 in the Sawan month. The amount will be transferred through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). The amount to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will be transferred immediately while the remaining will also get it after submission of their application,” Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The amount will be reimbursed to those who refilled their cylinder between July 4, 2023 to August 31. Meanwhile, the cabinet has also decided that the increased electricity bills till August 31, 2023 would be postponed. The council of ministers further agreed to increase the incentive amount of ASHA workers from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000 and also approved the increment of Rs 1000 every year. The incentive amount of ASHA supervisors increased from Rs 350 to Rs 500 a day and up to a maximum of Rs 15,000 a month was also approved, Mishra said, adding that the cabinet approved the increased amount to be given on retirement of Urban ASHA Supervisors from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,00,000 as well.

“The council of ministers decided that the Madhya Pradesh government will organise large-scale sports for the youth at district level, division level and state level from September 15 to October 2 and a big budget for it has been approved. The annual income limit of fathers of students in Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana has been increased to Rs 6,00,000 to Rs 8,00,000,” Mishra

Similarly, Rs 1200 crore has been approved for the beautification of city roads under the Kayakalp Scheme in Municipalities, Nagar Panchayats and Municipal Corporations. The cabinet also decided to provide benefits of Ladli Brahmin Yojana to Baiga, Bharia and Sahariya tribes, he added. The home further said, “The council of ministers also decided to create a new subdivision Jawa in Rewa district. For this, 12 posts have been sanctioned and it has been decided to include 100 Patwari circles. Rs 167.59 crores were approved for the upgradation of Satpura Bhavan.”

