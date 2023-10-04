Three-Storey Building Collapses In MP’s Satna; Rescue Ops Underway as Many Feared Trapped

Home

Authorities have yet to provide specific details about the cause of the collapse.

Satna: A three-storey building has collapsed in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. The collapse occurred during ongoing renovation work, leaving an unknown number of individuals trapped inside the debris. The building collapsed in the Bihari Chowk area.

Siddharth Kushwaha, the MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) for Satna, spoke to reporters at the scene and provided some preliminary information. He said, “As per the information we have received, some renovation work was going on, and amid that, this building collapsed. It’s not clear how many are trapped inside; rescue operations are underway.”

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

