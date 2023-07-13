Home

Madhya Pradesh

Tomato Or Me? Woman Leaves Home After Husband Uses The Red Fruit For Cooking Gravy In Madhya Pradesh

With tomato prices surging across several cities, a woman in Madhya Pradesh left home after an argument broke out with her husband, who cooked a meal using tomatoes.

Madhya Pradesh: The man said his wife got upset after he used the tomatoes in the meal. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Tomato prices have skyrocketed and burned a hole in our pockets. With tomato prices surging across several cities, a woman in Madhya Pradesh left home after her husband cooked a meal using two tomatoes.

Sanjeev Burman, who runs an eatery, claimed that a fight broke out with his wife after he used two tomatoes to cook a meal. Burman said his wife got upset after he used the tomatoes in the meal without consulting her. She left home after the argument broke out between the two.

Burman had approached police, seeking help to find his wife. “She didn’t want me to add tomatoes. She left the home along with my daughter and boarded a bus. I have been looking for her for three days and given her photograph too to the police but they haven’t been able to find her,” Burman said, according to a report by NDTV.

Police said the woman left her home as she was “upset” and went to her sister’s place after a fight with her husband over the tomatoes. “Aarti left her home after an argument with her husband and went to her sister’s place in Umaria,” Sanjay Jaiswal, Station House Officer, Dhanpuri, Shahdol, said.

