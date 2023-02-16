Two Bombs Hurled Outside Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya in Jabalpur; Action Caught On Camera
The footage shows the man standing outside the gate of Rani Durgawati State Government University and throwing the two bombs, one after another, within seconds.
Jabalpur: An unidentified man was seen hurling two bombs outside the canteen of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya in Jabalpur on Wednesday (February 15). The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera installed outside the college.
Also Read:
- Senior Citizens From THIS State Can Now Travel By Flight Under Pilgrimage Scheme | Details Here
- Viral: Arvind Kejriwal's Doppelganger Spotted In Gwalior, Internet Asks 'Where is Muffler'
- MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023: BJP Wins 9 Wards in Omkareshwar, Congress 17 in Pithampur | Full List of Winners Here
The footage shows the man standing outside the gate of Rani Durgawati State Government University and throwing the two bombs, one after another, within seconds. However, there were no injuries or casualties reported.
You may like to read
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: An unidentified man was seen hurling two bombs outside the canteen of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya in Jabalpur on 15th February. No injuries or casualties were reported.
(Source: CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/tF2wpokew8
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 16, 2023
“We received information that an unidentified person hurled two bombs outside the canteen of the university; the bombs exploded outside. No injuries were reported, and the space was unoccupied. We are investigating the matter,” Ramesh Kaurav, SHO Civil Line said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.