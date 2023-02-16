Home

Two Bombs Hurled Outside Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya in Jabalpur; Action Caught On Camera

The footage shows the man standing outside the gate of Rani Durgawati State Government University and throwing the two bombs, one after another, within seconds.

Jabalpur: An unidentified man was seen hurling two bombs outside the canteen of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya in Jabalpur on Wednesday (February 15). The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera installed outside the college.

The footage shows the man standing outside the gate of Rani Durgawati State Government University and throwing the two bombs, one after another, within seconds. However, there were no injuries or casualties reported.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: An unidentified man was seen hurling two bombs outside the canteen of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya in Jabalpur on 15th February. No injuries or casualties were reported. (Source: CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/tF2wpokew8 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 16, 2023

“We received information that an unidentified person hurled two bombs outside the canteen of the university; the bombs exploded outside. No injuries were reported, and the space was unoccupied. We are investigating the matter,” Ramesh Kaurav, SHO Civil Line said.

