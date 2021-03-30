Bhopal: In a bizarre incident, two men lost their lives while one is admitted at hospital in critical condition after consuming two bottles of sanitiser in Chaturvedi Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on Monday. Speaking on the matter, Bhind SP said that the men consumed sanitiser on the occasion of Holi when liquor shops were closed. Also Read - Hotels, Bars & Clubs to Remain Open Till 2 Am in Madhya Pradesh

The police official said, “Liquor shops were shut yesterday. Sanitizer was likely bought from Itawa. Even 20 ml consumption is fatal, while they had 500 ml each. Probe on.” Also Read - Addicted to Alcohol, 3 Brothers Die After Consuming 3 Litres of Sanitiser in Bhopal

Earlier last week, three brothers addicted to alcohol died after they consumed hand sanitiser in Bhopal. The tragedy unfolded after the three men bought a 5-litre can of sanitiser to satisfy their craving, as they couldn’t procure liquor during the lockdown. According to The Times of India report, all three of them were married, but stayed away from their families. Narrating the incident, the police said the trio bought the 5-litre sanitiser bottle on Sunday and consumed almost half of it. However, soon after drinking the sanitiser, they started feeling uneasy. Despite the visible discomfort, they again consumed the sanitiser on Monday as well. Also Read - Delhi Govt Reduces Legal Drinking Age to 21, Announces New Excise Policy for More Revenue