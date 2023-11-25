Home

Ujjain Queer Teen, 16, Bullied Online For Wearing Makeup, Sarees; Dies By Suicide

Image Source: Instagram @glamitupwithpranshu

Ujjain News: In a disturbing and tragic incident, unbridled homophobia and bigotry, drove a 16-year-old queer teen from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain to end his life by suicide. The victim, Class 10 student Pranshu, faced incessant bullying on his social media profiles, with trolls hurling homophobic slurs at him for dressing up in sarees and wearing makeup.

Fed up with the storm of hate he faced online for being queer, the aspiring influencer who had over 15k followers on his Instagram page, took his own life by allegedly hanging himself using his mother’s dupatta on Tuesday, the police said.

“On November the minor boy was home alone and hung himself using his mother’s dupatta,” a senior officer said, adding that police have seized his mobile phone and the reason behind his suicide death is being established.

“The student’s mobile has been seized and details will be obtained from Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. There is no solid basis established behind the suicide yet,” Nagjhiri Police Station in-charge, Kamal Singh Gehlot, said.

The officer said the motive behind the boy’s suicide is being determined, however, reports claim that Pranshu was heavily bullied online for cross-dressing and called homophobic slurs by online trolls which led him to become depressed and ultimately drove him to end his own life.

“We are investigating if there’s a connection between the negative comments he faced for wearing sarees and nail polish in pictures he shared on his social media,” the officer said.

Who was Pranshu?

Priyanshu Yadav alias Pranshu, was a queer teen who lived with his single mother in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. An aspiring social media influencer, the 16-year-old was a Class 10 student at the Ujjain Public School.

According to reports, Priyanshu’s mother Preeti and father Rajendra Yadav had separated three years ago and the boy was living with his mother– a medical representative– since his parents separated. Preeti was at work when the tragedy took place.

Pranshu was a promising makeup artist and content creator with over 15,000 Instagram followers and 300 posts, most depicting him wearing different types of sarees and dresses and wearing makeup, including nail polish and lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . (@glamitupwithpranshu)

His last post was on November 12 on Diwali in which the boy was draped in a red saree and traditional jewellery. The post attracted tons of homophobic comments from online trolls who mocked and hurled homophobic abuses at Pranshu for crossdressing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . (@glamitupwithpranshu)

Meanwhile, members of the LGBTQIA+ community took to social media platforms to express their grief over the teen’s suicide and called upon authorities to punish those who drove him to the edge.

