Watch: Diwali Begins With Special Aarti At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Morning aarti performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on the occasion of Diwali

Diwali Begins With Special Aarti At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple. | Photo: ANI

Ujjain: On the auspicious occasion of the festival of lights, priests at the renowned Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain performed a special early morning Aarti of Lord Shiva on Sunday. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, priests are observed conducting the special Aarti with ‘fuljhadi’ in their hands, extending Diwali greetings to Lord Shiva. Devotees were also present, participating in the Aarti and reciting mantras.

