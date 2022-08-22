Ujjain: Four school children were killed after the jeep they were travelling in collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Monday morning, said police. The accident took place near Jhirniya Fata in Unhel town when the children were on way to the Fatima Convent School, Nagda, Ujjain’s Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said. The injured children were referred to a hospital in Indore, an official said. Also Read - 'Did Not Feel High': MP Man Complains to Minister About Liquor Shop As He Failed To Get A 'Kick' Also Read - Brides Swapped Amid Mix-Up Caused Over Power Cut, Ends Up Marrying Wrong Partners In MP's Ujjain
