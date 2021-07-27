Indore: Several people, including women and children, were left wounded as a stampede-like situation occurred at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on the first Monday of Hindu month of Shravan. Despite COVID-19 restrictions in place, a huge crowd was seen inside the temple premises, which led to the flouting of social distancing norms.Also Read - Full Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh Extended Till June 15 With Relaxations | New Restrictions Here

If reports are to be believed, the situation worsened after VIPs like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former chief minister Uma Bharti visit the temple along with their family members.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, devotees at gate number 4 of the temple can be seen indulging in physical violence. Even police officer, who tried to bring the situation under control, were overpowered by devotees.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A stampede-like situation was seen at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh yesterday pic.twitter.com/yxJxIYkAU5 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

“At around 8:30 am, a large number of people tried to enter for darshan and in the process broke the barricade at gate number four of the temple complex. After the barricade broke, several people tried to run towards the main deity but thankfully there was no untoward incident,” the temple’s assistant administrator Moolchand Joonwal said.

“Due to it being the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan, people were allowed to stand in queues for darshan apart from pre-booking. However, the crowd that turned up was much larger than what we expected,” he added.