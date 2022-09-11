Ujjain: As the festival of Navratri is inching closer, preparations for garba pandals are in full swing across cities. Pertaining to the upcoming festival, Mahamandaleshwar Atulesh Anand Saraswati of Aawan Akhara has ordered that entry to boys in all garba pandals will only be permitted after due checking of their adhaar card, reported Dainak Bhaskar. A Hindu religious leader, he has announced that in order to thwart the attempts of “Love Jihad”, the activists of his organisation would ensure that no non-Hindus enter the garba dance events in Madhya Pradesh during the upcoming festival.Also Read - BREAKING: Major Fire Erupts in Indore Development Authority Building; Visuals From Spot

“Ten activists each, including women, of our Akhand Hindu Sena (AHS) are going to guard every garba venue across the state,” reports news agency PTI. Also Read - Cheetah Translocation At Kuno National Park; Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inspects Site Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

“AHS activists will check the identity cards of men at the garba venues and put tilak on their foreheads upon their entry. The activists will restrict the entry of non-Hindus,” said Saraswati, the president of the Sena. As per report, Saraswati said that girls from Singh Vahini would be tasked to apply tilak on the foreheads after which males will be granted entry. This move will be initiated to stop boys from love jihad in the premises. Also Read - Ballast or Blast: Indigo Staffer Mishears Word, Creates Security Scare at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport

Besides, they will also a keep a watchful eye on the garba to ensure that the dance participants do not indulge in vulgarity, he added. The AHS has 2.5 lakh activists across the country. Of them 8,500 are in Ujjain alone and 1,500 of them are women, he said, adding that all of them are trained to use arms.

Three days ago, MP Culture Minister Usha Thakur had said that entry into garba dance venues in the state during the Navratri festival should be allowed only after a checking of identity cards to prevent ‘Love Jihad’.