New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that inter-state bus services will continue to stay suspended till further orders, adding that inter-district bus services will, however, continue functioning normally.

In a statement, the state home department said, “Inter-state movement of buses to remain prohibited till next order. Inter-district movement of buses within the state to function normally”.

Notably, the development comes after there were reports that with local buses already plying in places other than red zone areas in Bhopal and Indore, inter-state bus services might also be allowed in due course of time.

The government’s order, however, means that public transport will not resume completely even as ‘Unlock 2.0’, which came into effect from July 1, is currently underway in the state, as it is across the country.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh registered 298 new cases of coronavirus, which took the total number of positive cases here to 14,159. This includes 10,845 discharges, 2,702 active cases and 589 deaths. Currently, there are over 1,000 containment zones in the state, with Indore leading the list followed by capital Bhopal.