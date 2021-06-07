Bhopal: Angry with his wife for giving birth to two daughters, a 42-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur allegedly pushed his wife and two daughters into a well, leading to the death of his 8-year-old child. The incident took place on Sunday evening when the man was bringing his wife back from his in-laws’ place. Also Read - Highlights IND vs BAN Updates AFC Asian/FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Captain Fantastic Slays Bangla Tigers, India Wins 2-0

Speaking to PTI, Sub Inspector Rajendra Singh of Chandla police station said that the accused stopped his motorcycle midway near a well in Padoi village and threw his wife and two daughters into the well.

"He pushed his wife and two daughters into the well. The accused even threw stones at his wife as she struggled to come out of the well. While his eight-year-old daughter died, the woman and her three-month-old daughter were rescued by villagers who heard their cries," The police official said.

The woman reached the police station and filed a complaint against her husband. “His wife has told police that Yadav was angry at her for giving birth to a daughter again as he wanted a son,” the official added.

Raja Yadav, who fled from the spot, has been charged with murder and attempt to murder and a search is on to nab him.