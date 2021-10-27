Bhopal: A vegetable vendor in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal faced action from the district administration for washing coriander leaves in drain water. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.Also Read - From TV to Mobile Phones, Locals in Bhopal Villages Get Rewards For Ensuring Cleanliness at Their Homes & Surroundings

In the viral video, the vegetable vendor kept washing coriander leaves in drain water, despite being asked not to. The man who was recording the video kept warning the vendor that his act would result in several people falling ill. However, the vendor ignored the man and carried on his work.

After the video went viral on social media, the Bhopal district administration took note of the matter and a case was registered against the vendor. The action came after District Collector Avinash Lavania's Twitter handle was tagged along with the video on Twitter.

After knowing the matter, the district collector directed the police, the municipal corporation and the food department to look into the matter and identify the accused.

After much probe, the police said the vendor was identified and his phone number and name had been traced. However, his phone was switched off. On the other hand, the food department had an FIR lodged against the accused at the Hanuman Ganj police station.

As per updates from Hanuman Ganj police station SHO Mahendra Singh Thakur, the man in the video was identified as Dharmendra.

Giving further details, the police said Dharmendra sold vegetables at the Nav Bahar vegetable market. “His address has been traced but he was not found at home and he will be nabbed soon,” police said.